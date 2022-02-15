Parliament calls on world not to recognize 'independence' of self-proclaimed 'LPR/DPR'

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the UN, the European Commission, the European Parliament, the PACE, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of foreign countries not to recognize the independence of self-proclaimed entities in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

331 MPs voted for a respective resolution at a parliament meeting on Tuesday, February 15.

According to the document, the Verkhovna Rada strongly condemns any attempts by Russia to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and "Donetsk People's Republic." The Ukrainian parliament called on the international community not to recognize possible decisions by Russia concerning the independence of these entities.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada called on international organizations to reaffirm the territorial integrity of the state and its inviolability within internationally recognized borders and strongly condemn any Russian actions aimed at deteriorating the security situation in the world in general and in Ukraine in particular.

At the same time, the Ukrainian parliament asked to consider legal grounds for the Russian Federation to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and to hold an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the escalation of the conflict on Ukraine's borders. The document also calls for the immediate application of additional sanctions against Russia in order to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada appealed to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of foreign countries due to the escalation of the security situation around Ukraine.

Media outlets reported on February 14 that the State Duma Council planned to prepare for a plenary session on Tuesday, February 15, two draft resolutions to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed "LPR/DPR."