Duma votes for instant submission of call for self-proclaimed Donbas republics' recognition to Russian president

The State Duma adopted a resolution on Tuesday to ensure the immediate submission of a call for the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (the DPR and the LPR) to the Russian president.

The resolution passed by a rating vote.

A document authored by United Russia deputies Viktor Vodolatsky and Artyom Turov, which envisaged consultations with the Foreign Ministry before directing the call to the president, was discussed alongside a draft from the Communist Party's faction, which said that the call for recognizing the DPR and the LPR should be instantly sent to the Russian president.

The draft from the Communist Party gained 351 votes, while the parliamentary majority's initiative gained 310.

