ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10947 visitors online
News War
13 487 34

Official recognition of 'L/DPR' to constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine from Russia – Maasikas

Official recognition of 'L/DPR' to constitute additional territorial claims on Ukraine from Russia – Maasikas

If Russia officially recognizes the so-called "L/DPR, " the Russian side will have additional territorial claims on Ukraine, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"If formalized, would contribute additional territorial claims on Ukraine," Maasikas said on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, the Russian State Duma at a meeting on February 15 adopted a resolution on the immediate sending to the Russian president of the Duma's appeal on the need to recognize the so-called "LPR" and "DPR."

Read more: OSCE applies early conflict prevention tools, third time in history - Kuleba

State Duma (91) Russia (11645) Donbas (4711) Matti Maasikas (18) ORDLO (21)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 