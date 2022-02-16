Ukraine reports 31,513 coronavirus cases over past day

Over the past day, February 15, 31,513 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On February 15, 31,513 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 2,872 children and 992 healthcare workers) were registered in Ukraine," the Health Ministry posted on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,640 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 310 deaths, and 27,684 recoveries were recorded.

Since the pandemic started in Ukraine, 4,603,930 COVID-19 cases, 103,565 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,839,314 recoveries have been recorded.