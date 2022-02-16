ENG
Ukraine reports 31,513 coronavirus cases over past day

Over the past day, February 15, 31,513 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine.

"On February 15, 31,513 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (including 2,872 children and 992 healthcare workers) were registered in Ukraine," the Health Ministry posted on Telegram.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,640 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, 310 deaths, and 27,684 recoveries were recorded.

Since the pandemic started in Ukraine, 4,603,930 COVID-19 cases, 103,565 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,839,314 recoveries have been recorded.

