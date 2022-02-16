Air defense units returning to places of permanent deployment after "exercises" in occupied Crimea, - Russian Ministry of Defense. VIDEO

The Russian military has announced the return of units from the Southern Military District from "exercises" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.

"Units of the Southern Military District (AFD), which have completed participation in tactical exercises at the Crimean peninsula, are marching to permanent locations by rail," the agency said on Wednesday, adding that the train had already crossed the Crimean bridge.

It was stated there that the personnel of the unit loaded armoured vehicles on caterpillar tracks - tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery units on railway platforms at loading stations.

"Military echelons will deliver military equipment and servicemen to the permanent deployment points of military units," the military said.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that units of the Western and Southern military districts will begin returning from exercises to the bases at the railway and by road on February 15.

"Units of the Southern and Western military districts, which have completed the task, have already started loading on rail and road transport and will start moving to their military garrisons today. Some units will march on their own as part of military columns," said Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

"A number of combat training measures, including exercises, have been carried out in accordance with the plan. As the combat training measures are completed, troops will, as always, march in a combined manner to permanent deployment points," he said.