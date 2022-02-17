Zelenskyi: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukraine has been moving towards NATO membership for a long time, but there is still no progress in Euro-Atlantic integration, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"And this is not a philosophical question, but there are specific reasons - because of the opposition from both Russia, which does not want Ukraine to be a member of NATO, and some member countries of the Alliance. And there are no secrets in this," Zelenskyi told reporters in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The NATO issue is one of those that put pressure on Ukraine. The main issue is Ukraine's independence and its independent choice in any issues, and Ukraine has been fighting for its right to do so for many years," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyi said that the Russian Federation is now using NATO issues as an excuse why their troops are near Ukrainian borders, and some European countries "play along with them in this."

"But there is no need to distort. After all, it's our territories that have been occupied, and the army is standing on our borders," he said.

The President noted that the geopolitical course of Ukraine is enshrined in the Constitution, and this is indeed the choice of the Ukrainian people.

"But it is not the choice of the Ukrainian people to decide when we will be there, because it depends not only on us - 30 countries must unanimously agree on this decision," he said and added that today the possibility of putting the NATO issue to a referendum is not being considered.