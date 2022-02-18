JFO area update: 60 ceasefire violations, 1 soldier and 2 civilians wounded

Over the past day, February 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine 60 times, including 43 attacks with the use of weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

As the JFO press center posted on Facebook, the Russian-occupation troops fired on:

Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk) from 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars, and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns

Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) – 120mm and 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and antitank missile systems

Trudivske (47km south of Donetsk) – 82mm mortars

Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk) – 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns, and small arms

Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Maiorsk (45km north-east of Donetsk) – 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns

Lobacheve (17km north-west of Luhansk) – 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns

Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol) – antitank missile systems

Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Staryi Aidar (20km north-west of Luhansk) – 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars

Marinka – 120mm and 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms

Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) – 120mm mortars and heavy machine guns

Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) – tank weapons, 120mm and 82mm mortars

Popasna (69km west of Luhansk) – tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns

Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) – 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns

Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) – 152mm mortars

Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk) – twice from 122mm artillery, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade machine guns

Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) – 122mm artillery

Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) – 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, small arms

Holmivskyi (49km north-east of Donetsk) and Maiorsk (45km north-east of Donetsk) – 120mm mortars, grenade machine guns

Khriashchivka (22km east of Luhansk) and Syze (23km north-east of Luhansk) – 122mm artillery

Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk), Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), Donetskyi (60km of Luhansk), Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk), Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk) – 120mm mortars

Shyrokyne (100km south of Donetsk) – hand-held antitank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns

An UAV, probably Orlan-10, was spotted crossing the contact line in Donetsk region.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded, and another was injured in action.