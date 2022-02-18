Lavrov on Kyiv's refusal to hold dialogue with L/DNR: This is "direct challenge"

Moscow is seriously concerned by statements from Kyiv that they will not negotiate with the L/DNR.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media, this was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We have expressed serious concern over the ongoing statements of official Kyiv that they will not have a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said after talks with his Greek counterpart.

"We stressed the inevitability of the implementation of the Minsk agreements in their entirety and in their entirety. Of course, we stressed the serious concern about the ongoing statements of official Kyiv that they will not have a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk." - said the Russian Minister following a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

He noted that this is a "direct challenge" and a direct refusal to implement the Minsk agreements.

