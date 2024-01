Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declares that the introduction of a state of emergency will not affect the lives of people and the work of businesses in any way.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In no way will this affect people's lives and the work of businesses," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

