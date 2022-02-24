ENG
Russian troops fired from MLRS from territory of occupied Crimea: frontier guard died, - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The troops of the Russian Federation fired at the positions of the SBGS from rocket systems of volley fire from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Facebook.

"As a result of shelling from rocket systems of volley fire from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the positions of border guards near the village of Preobrazhenka in the Kherson region killed one border guard," the statement said.

Read more: Zelenskyi ordered to inflict maximum losses on the invaders - Zaluzhny

Information about other victims is being established.

