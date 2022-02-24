ENG
Russian army conducts ground attack in Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk, Donetsk areas, - Butusov

The Russian army is conducting attacks in several areas.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"The Russian army is conducting a ground offensive in Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv, Sumy, Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The armed forces of Ukraine are resisting the aggressors," he said.

