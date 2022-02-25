Our soldiers gave battle to the Russian occupiers in the Belovodsk region of Luhansk region. The enemy is fleeing in the direction of Russia

Today, February 25, at noon in the Belovodsk area, Ukrainian soldiers gave battle to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the JFO press center.

"Today, at noon in the Belovodsk area, Ukrainian soldiers fought the Russian occupiers. Our units broke through the positions of the invaders and consolidated their success with a counterattack. Having suffered heavy losses, Russian units escaped from the battlefield towards the Russian border," the statement said.

Read more: An air threat has been recorded in Kyiv! The Kyiv City State Administration asks citizens to go to the shelter immediately if the sirens are turned on