Kremlin: Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said Russia was ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the words of the Kremlin representative are quoted by Russian media.

"As you know, today the President of Ukraine Zelenskyi declared his readiness to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine.

Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the purpose of the operation was to help the L/DPR, including through the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. And this, in fact, is an integral component of neutral status," he said.

According to Peskov, Putin is ready to send representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration to Minsk for talks.

