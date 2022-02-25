ENG
Russian Army (6191) war (20293) Russia (9728) Hanna Maliar (187)

Ministry of Defense on loss of occupiers: 2,800 people, up to 80 tanks, 516 armored vehicles, 10 aircraft, 7 helicopters

Russia has suffered significant losses since invading Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the open large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the troops of the invading country have suffered losses (approximately):

as of 15:00

Tanks up to 80

Armoured combat vehicles of various types 516

Aircraft 10

Helicopters 7

Special personnel 2800", - Malyar wrote.

Watch more: Russian helicopter shot down during fighting in Kherson region. VIDEO

