101st Brigade destroyed an enemy column near Beresteyska metro station in Kyiv

The 101st Brigade destroyed an enemy column near Beresteyska metro station.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Land Forces of Ukraine.

"On the Beresteyska metro station, the 101st Brigade destroyed a convoy: 2 cars, 2 trucks with ammunition, a tank. Everything is calm, everyone was laid to rest," - is said in the message.

Read more: Ministry of Defense on loss of occupiers: 2,800 people, up to 80 tanks, 516 armored vehicles, 10 aircraft, 7 helicopters

