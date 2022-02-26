Powerful explosion in Kyiv: rocket hit a high-rise building on Lobanovsky Avenue.. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The rocket hit a high-rise building near Sevastopol Square (Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv authorities.

According to preliminary data, it was a missile strike. The Kyiv City State Administration and the State Emergency Service confirmed that the rocket hit a residential building on 6a Lobanovskyi Avenue. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, rescue services are following there. According to social media, there were two rocket hits in the house on Lobanovsky Avenue. The second rocket hit the bottom of the skyscraper.

Фото і відео: headlines Украина/ телеграм