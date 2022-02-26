Russian invaders killed 198 people, including 3 children. 1,115 people were injured, including 33 children, - Lyashko

As a result of the actions of the Russian occupation forces, 1,115 people were injured. Another 198 people died, including 3 children.

This was announced by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, according to operative data, we have 198 dead at the hands of the invaders, including 3 children, 1,115 wounded, including 33 children," he said.

Lyashko assured that the medical system continues to work, and the Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to ensure that hospitals have everything they need.

"The medical system continues to work, the ministry, for its part, is doing what is possible and impossible to ensure that hospitals have everything they need. Even if it is not a matter of war, such as COVID-19, which has not disappeared, and patients in intensive care "We still need oxygen. And no matter how much the occupiers interfere with us, we try to quickly deliver oxygen to hospitals, negotiate with carriers, provide logistics so that every patient receives help, because we are one and so it should be," Lyashko wrote.

"I never thought that I would search for bulletproof vests for medics. But because of the actions of Russian terrorists who deliberately fire on ambulances, we are forced to do the same," the minister added.