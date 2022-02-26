Occupiers give gas masks away to local militants and Russian militaries. There is a possibility of detonation of containers with chemicals, - SSU

There may be a provocation. There is a possibility of detonation of industrial containers with chemicals.

This information is from Censor.net referring press-center SSU.

"IMPORTANT!!! We have reconnaissance information from temporary occupied Donetsk. There are occupiers who give away gas masks to local militants and Russian militaries. There may be provocation – detonation of industrial containers with chemicals. Ukrainian militaries are going to be charged with this diversion regarding civilians. We declare that unlike Russian occupiers Ukraine doesn’t use these kinds of methods," is told in the message.

"We call our nationals in temporary occupied territories for being alert!" added in SSU.

