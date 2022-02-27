Enemy’s prime objective is blockading Kyiv according to the latest update from the Headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian invasion as of 10:00am, February 27

The enemy continues aggression against Ukraine. Its main efforts are concentrated on Poliskyy and Siverskyy operational directions with a view of blockading the city of Kyiv

Censor.net reports with reference to Headquarters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as of 10:00am, 27 February 2022.

The enemy continues to amass forces in Polissya (North). Units of the 36th Combined-arms Army of the Eastern Military District of the russian armed forces are advancing towards Bucha, Kapitanivka and Bilohorodka. "Engineer units are coming from Belarus towards Chornobyl to assist passage across the Teteriv and Irpin rivers and for logistical support to the occupants’ units.

The Russian army is in dire shortage of fuel and food as they are actively using Belarus railway to deliver military cargo for the russian occupational forces in Ukraine, report says.

It is also reported that units of the central military district of the russian armed forces keep advancing towards Boryspil and Ichnya. Contingency reserves are also being deployed. The enemy has set up pontoon ferry across the Desna river near the town of Komaryn and across the Teteriv river next to Orane.

The Russian federation have repositioned the tactical aviation unit of SU-34 aircraft from the moscow region to Baranovychi in Belarus. "In Siversk direction, 14 russian occupational Batallion Tactical Groups (BTGs) of Armor Division 90 and Combined-arms Army 41 have finished regrouping and continued advance to blockade Kyiv from the North-Eastern direction. After a failed attempt to take over Chernihiv, the occupants are bypassing the city and advancing towards Ivanivka and Kozelets.

The enemy have penetrated 200 km in the direction of Sumy and Pryluky but were eventually stopped. Some units of the Northern Fleet of the russian armed forces, namely up to two BTGs, carry on advancing towards Kremenchuk having penetrated up to 120 km. The enemy has been stopped.

On Slobozhansk direction (East North), the Ukraine Armed Forces have inflicted considerable losses on the units of the 20th Combined-arms army of the russia armed forces. BTG of the 4th armor division has been destroyed. Due to heavy losses, the command of the division has been disorganised.

The intelligence reports there are preparations for the deployment of combat units in the Belgorod Region. Deployment of the reserve forces is being considered.

"On Tavriya direction, the enemy continues the offensive regrouping for the attack of Kherson-Mykolaiv.

Up to two BTGs of the 20th Combined-arms division of the russian armed forces are advancing towards Melitopol-Vasylivka as other units are pressing an attack towards Berdyansk-Mariupol. Frigates ‘Admiral Makarov’ and ‘Admiral Essen’ of the Caspian Flotilla and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian armed forces were launching ‘Calibre’ cruise missile strikes.

On the Siversk direction (North), a task group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are restraining the advancement of the enemy towards Konotop - Poltava - Kyiv putting up resistance on those frontlines.