Russia has destroyed the "Dream", but they will never destroy the dream of a free Ukraine, - Kulebа

Russia has destroyed the An-225 "Mria" ("A Dream" in Ukrainian), but they will never destroy the dream of Ukrainians about a strong and free state

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba has reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"It was the world's largest An-225 "Mria" aircraft... Russia may have destroyed our "Mria" (Dream), but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will win," - the minister said.