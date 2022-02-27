ENG
war (20387) Kuleba (620) Antonov An-225 Mriya (12)

Russia has destroyed the "Dream", but they will never destroy the dream of a free Ukraine, - Kulebа

Russia has destroyed the An-225 "Mria" ("A Dream" in Ukrainian), but they will never destroy the dream of Ukrainians about a strong and free state

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba has reported about it on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"It was the world's largest An-225 "Mria" aircraft... Russia may have destroyed our "Mria" (Dream), but they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will win," - the minister said.

