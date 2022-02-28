ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5202 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsWar in Ukraine War
12 327 71
war (20410) European integration (92) Zelenskyi (3911) European Union (2083)

We appeal to EU for Ukraine's immediate accession to EU under new special procedure

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics War in Ukraine

We appeal to EU for Ukraine's immediate accession to EU under new special procedure

Ukraine must join the European Union under a new special procedure.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Europeans are aware that our soldiers are fighting for our country and, consequently, for the whole of Europe. For peace for all European countries, for the lives of children, for equality, for democracy. And this gives us the full right to do the following. We appeal to the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure," the Head of State emphasized.

Read more: Ukraine leadership managed to begin the process of intercepting the military initiative, - Danilov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 