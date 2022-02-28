Some 11 people killed, dozens wounded due to shelling in Kharkiv by Russian troops – local authorities. VIDEO

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in Kharkiv on Monday afternoon, some 11 people were killed, dozens more were wounded, Head of the regional military-civilian administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"What is happening now in Kharkiv is a war crime! This is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. The Russian enemy is shelling entire residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no critical infrastructure, where there are no UAF positions that the Russians could aim at Saltivka, Pavlove Pole," Syniehubov said in his Telegram channel.

He said that dozens of civilians are dying, Russia is using heavy artillery weapons.

"Due to the shelling that is still going on, we cannot even engage rescue services in time and remove the consequences. Just at this moment, some 11 dead, dozens of wounded. We express our condolences to the deceased," the head of the Regional State Administration said.

Syniehubov said that the fight continues.

"We will stand, residents of Kharkiv region, we help each other, we are united!" he said.

