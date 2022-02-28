Russian attack killed 352 people, including 16 children. 2040 people were injured, including 45 children - Lyashko

In recent days, Russian aggression has killed 352 people, including 16 children.

As informs Censor.NET with reference to Slovo i Dilo, the Minister of Health Victor Lyashko reported about it.

According to him, 2,040 people were injured, including 45 children.

As reported, on Monday, February 28, in Kyiv from 8 o'clock grocery stores and public transport started working.

Curfew has not been lifted. From February 28, it will last, as previously determined, from 22:00 to 7:00.

