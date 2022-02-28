Mayor of South Bryukhanov, his deputy and head of regional police department detained

In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military conducted a special operation against traitors. Among the detainees is the mayor of Pivdenne.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

"A special military operation was carried out today. The mayor of the South, Mr Bryukhanov, his deputy, the head of the local regional police department and a district inspector under the article "Treason" was detained." - notes Sinegubov.

"We will not allow a single centimetre of our land to be surrendered. It's not just words. The military is actually warning: they have shown loyalty with the delay. Quote: "They will shoot on the spot," the head of the regional state administration added.

