Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

New U.S., EU and other sanctions against Russia and new weapons for Ukraine are on the way, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"New U.S., EU and other sanctions are on the way. New weapons are going to Ukraine for our defenders. But Sergey Lavrov, an accomplice in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, is no longer going to Geneva, as his plane was not allowed through because of the sky closed to Russia Europe," Kuleba said on Facebook on Monday.

He informed about the introduction of additional sanctions.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury has banned U.S. individuals and legal entities from making any transactions that include the Central Bank of Russia, the National Wealth Fund of Russia or the Ministry of the Treasury of Russia. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has also imposed blocking sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, two of its subsidiaries, as well as chief executive director of the fund," the minister said.