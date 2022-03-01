Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said that more than 70 people were killed amid shelling of a military unit in Okhtyrka. Rescuers continue to search.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, enemy artillery covered the military unit. They continue to get the bodies out of the rubble. The State Emergency Service, volunteers are working. There are many dead. Now, they are preparing places at the cemetery for 70 dead Ukrainian fighters," Zhyvytsky wrote in the Telegram channel.

Later, the head of the region clarified in an appeal on Facebook that there were also dead among the civilian population.

Zhyvytsky also reported on the many dead Russian invaders.

"There were a lot of bodies of Russians around the city, we are collecting them. Employees of the Red Cross are taking them home," the head of the region said.