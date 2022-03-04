Ukraine's position is very strong, we will not make humiliating concessions, - Podoliak

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will be difficult. But the Ukrainian side will not make concessions that could undermine the struggle for freedom.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, made this announcement at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Russia's position is tough, but Ukraine's position is also tough, so negotiations will be difficult, but they will go," he said.

He also named the components of the talks.

"The first is that Ukraine's position is very strong, strengthened by Western partners. The second - (President - Ed.) - Zelensky will definitely not make any concessions that could humiliate our fight against Russia," Podoliak said.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation understands the psychological state and goals of the Russian side.

"We understand where they want to go, why they think so," Podoliak added.