Business in Ukraine exempt from number of taxes for duration of martial law and year after it - Zelensky

The government has developed a business support package that exempts it from paying a number of taxes for the period of martial law and at least a year after it ends, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"A special package of assistance to businesses and employees has been created. Individual entrepreneurs of the first and second groups are completely exempt from social security tax. Enterprises and individual entrepreneurs of the third group are exempt from paying social security tax for employees who were drafted into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other protective formations, including those of territorial defense," Zelensky said in a video message on Monday.

According to him, exemption from payment of land tax and rent for land of state municipal property is also provided in all territories where hostilities are taking place.

The president stressed that the government is already working on the future restoration of the state. He noted that tax exemption will be valid for the period of martial law and at least another year after its completion.

The head of state also added that a tax deferral is provided for all enterprises that cannot pay them.

"And this is only the first part of a large assistance package," Zelensky said.

Watch more: Ukrainian rocket launchers struck precise blow at Russian army's fuel base in Luhansk. VIDEO