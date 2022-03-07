Third round of talks between Ukraine, Russia to begin at 16:00 - Podoliak

The third round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation may take place today at 16:00, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Starting at 16:00 Kyiv time. Delegation - no changes," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to Russian media reports, the talks are scheduled in Bilovezka Puscha at the Hunter's House, where the previous round was held.

Read more: Russia prepares second wave attack - Danilov

On February 28, negotiations between representatives of Russia and Ukraine began on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The second round of these negotiations took place on 3 March.