Russian troops dropped air bombs on children's hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol. VIDEO

Russian military aircraft dropped bombs on a children's hospital in Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council.

"So far, Russian occupation forces have dropped several bombs on a children's hospital. The damage is enormous. The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently has been completely destroyed. Information about the injured children is being clarified," the statement said.

The crash site of one of the air bombs dropped by Russian troops on a children's hospital in Mariupol.

