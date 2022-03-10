Close the sky: Censor.NET publishes list of petitions to state bodies of partner countries

Citizens are urged to create petitions on the websites of state bodies of international partners calling for the closure of the skies over Ukraine.

The petition to NATO to close the skies can be signed here.

Petition to the British Parliament. Citizens of the United Kingdom and residents of the country can sign the petition.

A petition to the United States Senate by representatives of US veterans' organizations to close the skies and help Ukraine.

Citizens are also urged to create a petition to close the skies and help Ukraine to the European Parliament. You can create by following the link.

To the Italian Parliament.

To the Parliament of Germany.

And also to the Parliament of Poland.