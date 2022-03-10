Some 71 children die, over 100 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – Denisova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova says that 71 children have died and more than 100 children have been injured in Ukraine since the start of the Russian Federation's invasion.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 11:00 on March 10, 2022, since the start of the Russian Federation's invasion in Ukraine, 71 children have died and more than 100 children have been injured," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

In particular, in Malyn, Zhytomyr region, as a result of an air strike, seven private one-story residential buildings were destroyed, five people died, including three children (a five-year-old girl and two children born in 2021).

Also, a 16-year-old boy died during shelling at a market in the village of Zhukovskoho in Kharkiv region.

In addition, at night, as a result of another shelling in the village of Slobozhanske, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, an enemy shell hit a private residential building. Four people died under the rubble: two women and two children, a five-year-old girl managed to survive.

Among other things, in Irpin, Kyiv region, a ten-year-old girl received a through shrapnel wound and is in a hospital in serious condition.

"For the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the lawlessness of Russian militants, the violation of all the Geneva Conventions, Ukraine pays an exorbitant price – the life of its children, the future of our people. I insist, NATO countries, help stop Russian terrorism – close the sky over Ukraine," Denisova said.