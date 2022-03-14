Two people killed, three hospitalized after shell hit house in Obolonsky district, search continues – Gerashchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As of 07:40, the bodies of two dead have been found in a nine-story residential building in Obolonsky district, Kyiv, three people have been hospitalized, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said in a Telegram channel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said that "nine people received help on the spot."

The State Emergency Service rescued 15 people, evacuated 69 people.

The search continues.

