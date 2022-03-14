ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5605 visitors online
News IncidentsKyiv NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
65 232 56
Russian Army (6218) war (20436) Kyiv (1677) shoot out (8798)

Two people killed, three hospitalized after shell hit house in Obolonsky district, search continues – Gerashchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

News Censor.NET Incidents Kyiv News War in Ukraine

As of 07:40, the bodies of two dead have been found in a nine-story residential building in Obolonsky district, Kyiv, three people have been hospitalized, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko said in a Telegram channel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said that "nine people received help on the spot."

The State Emergency Service rescued 15 people, evacuated 69 people.

The search continues.

Read more: Close the sky: Censor.NET publishes list of petitions to state bodies of partner countries

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 