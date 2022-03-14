Occupiers again damage power line to Chornobyl NPP and town of Slavutych after repairs carried out by Ukrenergo
Russian invaders have again damaged the high-voltage line that feeds the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) and the town of Slavutych, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.
"The line that feeds the Chornobyl NPP and Slavutych is again damaged by the occupiers after the Ukrenergo repair team repaired it," the company said on its Facebook on Monday afternoon.
