ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5712 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 556 14
damages (27) Chornobyl Power Plant (49) Energoatom (102) electric power (339)

Occupiers again damage power line to Chornobyl NPP and town of Slavutych after repairs carried out by Ukrenergo

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Occupiers again damage power line to Chornobyl NPP and town of Slavutych after repairs carried out by Ukrenergo

Russian invaders have again damaged the high-voltage line that feeds the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) and the town of Slavutych, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The line that feeds the Chornobyl NPP and Slavutych is again damaged by the occupiers after the Ukrenergo repair team repaired it," the company said on its Facebook on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Enemy launches third missile attack on Ivano-Frankivsk airport – mayor

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 