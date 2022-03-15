During Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, 97 children killed, more than 100 injured – PGO

As of the morning of March 15, some 97 children were killed and more than 100 injured as a result of Russian military operations in Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of March 15, 2022, some 97 children were killed and more than 100 wounded. Most of the victims were in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions. At least 5 children die every day under shelling," the office said in a message posted on the Telegram channel.

The report notes that more than 400 educational institutions were damaged as a result of bombing and shelling, 59 of them were completely destroyed.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the most damage was in Donetsk region - 119, in Kharkiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 30, Sumy - 28, Kyiv - 35, Kherson - 21 and Kyiv - 24.

"Some 11 medical institutions, 3 rehabilitation centers, including those for disabled children, were shelled," the agency informs.

At the same time, the report emphasizes that these figures are not final due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the scenes of the incident, where the aggressor country is conducting active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories.