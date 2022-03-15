Issues of ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from Ukraine discussed at talks with Russia – Podoliak

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations are discussing, in particular, issues of the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory at the talks on Tuesday, adviser to the President's Office head Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Negotiations are ongoing. Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," Podoliak said on Twitter.