Russian troops loses over 13,800 people, 84 aircraft, 108 helicopters, 430 tanks since start of invasion – AFU General Staff

The total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24 to March 16 amounted to more than 13,800 personnel, 84 aircraft, 108 helicopters and 430 tanks, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the message of the General Staff on Facebook, the Russian Federation lost 1,375 units of armored combat vehicles, 190 units of artillery systems, 70 units of multiple launch rocket systems, 43 units of air defense systems, 819 units of automotive equipment, three ships/boats, 60 tanks with fuel and lubricants and 11 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, and 10 units of special equipment.

"The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.

