During Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, 100 children killed, more than 103 injured – PGO

As of the morning of March 16, 103 children died and more than 100 were injured in Russian hostilities in Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's war against Ukrainian children - 103 killed and more than 100 wounded," the prosecutor general said.

According to her, the invaders kill at least 5 of our children every day.

"This morning the official figure crossed the critical and terrible mark of 100. The data is not final - in the hottest spots and in the temporarily occupied territories, prosecutors and law enforcement officers do not have the opportunity to inspect the shelling. The aggressor bombed more than 400 schools she adds.

