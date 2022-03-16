Zelensky: We will not lay down our arms until we win. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to the appearance of a fake statement allegedly by the head of state in a ticker on one of the TV channels on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In his video message, Zelensky called this provocation "childish" and said that the Ukrainian army would not lay down its arms until the victory over the invaders.

"Regarding the latest children's provocation that I allegedly propose to lay down their arms. I can only offer to lay down their arms to the military of the Russian Federation and return home. And we are already at home. We are defending our land, our children, our families. We are not going to lay down any weapons before our victory," Zelensky said.

