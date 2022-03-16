ENG
Azov urged Ukrainians to take to streets with message: Mariupol is Ukraine. VIDEO

Ukrainians are urged to make the blockade and defence of Mariupol a G1 theme in the world.

This is stated in an appeal from the deputy commander of the regiment "AZOV" Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, a friend of Kalina from the besieged city of Mariupol, reports Censor.NET.

"The heroic defence of Mariupol lasts for 21 days. I call on all those who care about the fate of Mariupol, those who left the city, whose relatives and friends remained here, who were born in this seaside fortress and who knew Mariupol before its destruction by the Russian horde. you were not in the city, go out on the street with the message - "Mariupol is Ukraine!". Go out alone, call acquaintances, make posters, address journalists, make sure that Mariupol is on the lips of the whole world, so that it is not buried under the ruins and do not accept its destruction," he urged.

