Enemy has not fulfilled any strategic task, trying to bring more forces to Kyiv - General Staff

The enemy is trying to take measures to increase the number of troops stationed near Kyiv by moving disorganized and combat-ineffective units from the Central and Eastern Military Districts.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of 12:00 on March 18, the Russian troops continue their offensive operation against Ukraine.

"Strategic tasks related to the defeat of groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, access to the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the establishment of control over the left bank of Ukraine remain unfulfilled. The enemy partially managed to temporarily occupy populated localities and establish control over the routes in the Donetsk and Southern Bug operational areas," the statement said.

The General Staff said that since all missiles and some types of ammunition had already been used, the Russian military-political leadership decided to transfer the military-industrial complex involved in the production of Kalibr missiles and ammunition for Smerch MLRS to round-the-clock operation.

