Russia's losses in Ukraine: almost 15,000 troops, 500 tanks and 100 aircraft

From February 24 to March 21, the Russian invaders lost about 15,000 personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote this on Facebook.

In addition, the enemy lost 498 tanks, 1,535 armoured combat vehicles, 240 artillery systems, 80 MLRS, 45 air defence units, 97 aircraft, 121 helicopters, 969 vehicles, 3 ships/boats, 60 fuel tanks, 24 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 13 special equipment units.

Data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

Read more: Death toll from missile attack on Podilsky district of Kyiv rises to 8 people