Zelensky says format of compromise with Russia should be decided in referendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the format of a compromise with Russia should be approved in a referendum. In an interview with public broadcasters in a number of European countries on Monday, he said that "in matters of security guarantees, we will talk about constitutional changes, changes in legislation."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"And if we talk about it, it will be decided not only by the president but by the Verkhovna Rada and the people of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, "in all these negotiations, when we talk about changes that can be historic, we will not go anywhere, we will come to a referendum." "The people will have to say and give an answer to certain formats of compromises. And what they will be is the result of a conversation between Ukraine and Russia," Zelensky said.

Answering a question about the motives for the compromises, Zelensky said: "At 07.00 I speak with the commander-in-chief and sort out where and whom we have lost, children, soldiers, how many under the rubble. In order to draw conclusions about certain compromises, I want to be in the place of those people who are very ill now, who are in Mariupol or in the basement. If it hurts me as much as they do... the only way I can be adequate, making certain decisions."