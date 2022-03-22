From beginning of Russia's full invasion in Ukraine, 117 children killed, over 155 wounded – PGO

As of the morning of March 22, 2022, some 117 children were killed in Ukraine as a result of the Russian armed aggression, over 155 were wounded.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Children suffered the most in Kyiv some 58, some 40 children in Kharkiv, some 31 in Chernihiv, some 30 in Donetsk, some 24 in Mykolaiv, some 16 in Kyiv, some 15 in Zhytomyr, some 15 in Kherson and 14 in Sumy regions," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, as a result of bombing and shelling, some 548 educational institutions were damaged, some 72 of which were completely destroyed. Most of all damaged in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and in Kyiv.

More than 40 institutions for children were also destroyed, including medical, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.

"These data are not final, given the lack of the possibility of inspecting the places of shelling in places where active hostilities are taking place and in the temporarily occupied territories," the PGO said.