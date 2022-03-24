Russian military death toll in Ukraine updated to nearly 15,800 – Ukraine Army’s General Staff

Over the month of the war in Ukraine, nearly 15,800 Russian invaders were killed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.03 were approximately:

personnel - about 15,800 people,

tanks - 530 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1597 units,

artillery systems - 280 units,

MLRS - 82 units,

air defense means - 47 units,

aircraft - 108 units,

helicopters - 124 units,

automotive equipment - 1033 units,

ships / boats - 4 units,

fuel tanks - 72,

UAV operational and tactical level - 50.

Special equipment - 16.

