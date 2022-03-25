There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by Erdogan. Ukraine does not refuse the requirements, - Kuleba

The negotiation process with Russia is extremely difficult. The Ukrainian delegation insists, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

This was stated in a comment by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to the UP.

"Some media outlets cite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments on the negotiation process with Russia.

Our state is sincerely grateful to the Turkish side and especially to President Erdogan for political and humanitarian assistance, as well as diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, it is important to evaluate the situation objectively.

There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the President of Turkey. In particular, the only state language in Ukraine is and will be Ukrainian.

And in general, the classification of key topics of negotiations into four or other points is incorrect. Many different issues are discussed in the subgroups of delegations at the same time.

The negotiation process is extremely difficult. The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands. We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Ukraine will continue its dialogue with Turkey and all other stakeholders in order to restore peace on Ukrainian soil. We hope that Turkey, as a friend and strategic partner of Ukraine, will also continue to support on all tracks.

I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities are equally important factors in stopping the Russian military machine and achieving the desired progress in the negotiations.

Such a tripartite strategy - sanctions, military support, negotiations - should not be questioned by anyone," Kuleba said.