Occupiers began hunting for those who don't want to submit to Russia In Melitopol

As of the evening of March 25, units of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhia region destroyed twenty occupiers, wounded forty, destroyed an armored personnel carrier, tank, three cars and one 120-mm mortar, and damaged a self-propelled howitzer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Zaporizhia regional military administration.

"Occupiers began hunting for those who don't want to submit to Russian invadors in Melitopol. Thus, representatives of the Russian commandant's office gather the heads of housing cooperatives and offer them to report on "where the Nazis live." The term "fascists" includes all those who do not agree that Melitopol is Russia, keep or demonstrate the flag or coat of arms of Ukraine, as well as those who consider the Ukrainian government as the legitimate one.

Besides that, journalists, who continue to work at occupied territory of the region, get threats and requirements to stop working for Ukraine. Terrorists intimidate media representatives with imprisonment under the article "Terrorism" of the Criminal Code of Russia in case of continuing information activities of publications. Similar requirements were received by the editorial office of the Zaporizhia site 061.ua.

According to our information, pressure from the occupiers continues on those who ensures the vital activity of the city and takes care of the safety of civilians in Berdiansk. Instead, Ukrainians who are critical infrastructure workers continue to work and perform their duties, even on a volunteer basis.

Today Russian Armed Forces came to the village of Kyrylivka and was introduced to the citizens and local authorities as "Military commandant's office of the city of Melitopol", after that they proposed "cooperation". The head of Kyrylivka village council rejected their "proposition" and pointed them at a well-known direction.

The citizens of Zaporizhia together with units of territorial defense and other law enforcing agencies continue to prepare the city for defence. Activists make sleeping bags,camouflage nets and hats. Furthermore, they organize collecting of clothes, shoes, medicines, and other essentials. For the military hospital, defense, checkpoints they prepare and deliver homemade food.

And volunteers of the "Palyanytsia" headquarters have been making anti-tank hedgehogs, potbelly stoves, bulletproof vests, etc. since the first days of the active phase of the war" the statement reads.