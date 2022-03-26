ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4738 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 011 38
Russian Army (6218) war (20436) Armed Forces HQ (2592) liquidation (1150) losses (1768)

Russian military death toll in Ukraine updated to nearly 16 400 – Ukraine Army’s General Staff

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

війна,зсу

Since the beginning of Russian invasion to Ukraine the Russian forces have lost nearly 16 400 of personnel.

As reported by Censor.NET

"As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.03 were approximately:

personnel - about 16400 people,

tanks ‒ 575 units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 1640 units,

artillery systems – 293 units,

Read more: Enemy increase naval fleet in Sea of Azov - AFU

MLRS - 91 units,

air defense means - 51 units,

aircraft – 117 units,

helicopters – 127 units,

automotive equipment - 1131 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

fuel tanks - 73 units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 56 units,

Special equipment - 19 units.

SRBM complex - 2.

The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 