Russian military death toll in Ukraine updated to nearly 16 400 – Ukraine Army’s General Staff

Since the beginning of Russian invasion to Ukraine the Russian forces have lost nearly 16 400 of personnel.

"As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 26.03 were approximately:

personnel - about 16400 people,

tanks ‒ 575 units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 1640 units,

artillery systems – 293 units,

MLRS - 91 units,

air defense means - 51 units,

aircraft – 117 units,

helicopters – 127 units,

automotive equipment - 1131 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

fuel tanks - 73 units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 56 units,

Special equipment - 19 units.

SRBM complex - 2.

The data is being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.