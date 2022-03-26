Operational information of the General Staff on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on March 26

The thirty-first day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

Hiding the real loss of personnel and equipment, the military leadership of the occupying forces is trying to convince its population to achieve all the goals set by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Due to the urgent need to replenish losses, the occupiers are carrying out measures of covert mobilization and removal of equipment from long-term storage. Thus, to replenish individual units of the 4th Panzer Division from the 1st Panzer Army, T-72 tanks were removed from long-term storage. According to available information, the equipment is in extremely unsatisfactory technical condition and disassembled.

Russian invaders continue to actively use the transport network of the Republic of Belarus. There is an increase in the number of air transportation of military cargo from the territory of the Russian Federation. For the most part, the enemy uses An-124 transport aircraft to launch missiles of various types and ammunition. This method of delivery is due to the blocking of railways in some directions.

The population of the Republic of Belarus does not support the involvement of its armed forces in the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. At the same time, a group of high-ranking officials and generals of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus are lobbying for military support for Russian aggression and the issue of sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine.

In the settlements of the Kherson region, there is an increase in terror of the local population by the occupiers. They search homes to identify ATO, servicemen, volunteers, and their families. There are numerous cases of abduction of women and torture of residents.

In some settlements of the Chernihiv region, the occupiers are forcibly distributing so-called "humanitarian aid" to the local population to create propaganda reports by the Russian media.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the enemy continues to increase the system of checkpoints to prevent the movement of local people.

Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups located in the Kyiv region do not stop trying to penetrate the capital. The saboteurs change into civilian clothes and use cars stolen from the civilian population.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in all directions. Defense forces are methodically destroying Russian invaders.

