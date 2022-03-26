Germany sold thousands of anti-tank grenade launchers "Matador" to Ukraine - mass media

Ukraine has purchased 5,100 handheld anti-tank grenade launchers "Matador". Permission to sell the weapons was given by the German government. The first batch arrived today - 2,650 RPGs. The remaining 2,450 new units should be delivered by the end of May.

As Censor.NET infroms, with refernce to Liga.net, this was reported by Bild.

The cost of the purchase is 25 million euros.

The "Matador" is a lightweight handheld anti-tank grenade launcher manufactured by the Dynamit Nobel Defense (DND) weapons company. It weighs 7.5 kg. It is capable of breaking through armor up to 50 cm, i.e. any Russian tank.

"Putin's tanks now have a real problem - made in Germany," wrote Bild.

The RPG is capable of firing from a distance of 20 to 500 meters. Such features of the grenade launcher make it effective against tanks, especially in forest or urban areas.

According to Bild insiders, German Economy Minister Robert Gabek played a decisive role in the quick delivery of weapons. It is also noted that Germany received the request from Kyiv on Friday, March 18, and it was already approved on Monday.

